Mary Frances Melvin Limerick
Cincinnati - Mary Frances Melvin Limerick, age 94, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2019. She was the devoted wife of the late Albert F. Limerick, loving mother of Jeffrey (Jamie Jewell-Limerick) Limerick and Patrick Limerick, proud grandmother of Rebecca Limerick, Megan (Nick) Brockman, Conner Limerick, Patricia Limerick and Fiona Limerick, great grandmother of Carter, Amelia, Tucker and Cadin, dear sister of Barbara Martin and will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Mrs. Limerick was a longtime member of Parkside Christian Church, taught 47 years at West Clermont public schools as well as the Ironton Schools in Ironton, OH. A gathering of family and friends will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 9, 2019 until time of Memorial service, 3:00 PM at Parkside Christian Church, 6986 Salem Rd., Cincinnati 45230. If desired, memorials in her memory may be directed to the Ironton Elementary School Young Gentlemen and Young Ladies Academy, 302 Delaware St., Ironton OH 45638. Please share memories at craver-riggs.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019