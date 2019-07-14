|
|
Mary Frances Walter
Cincinnati - Mary Frances Walter entered into eternal life on Saturday July 6, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents: Charles R. S., and Frances (Doll) Walter, her seven brothers: Charles (Ceil), Raymond, Robert, Rev. Leo J. MM, Paul (Mary Alice), Bernard (Wanda) and Herbert. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Jean W. Walter, and several generations of nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on July 23, 2019 at Saint Thomas More Church, Withamsville at 10:00 am, preceded by visitation at 9:30.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: Grace Hospice, Maryknoll Fathers, or Saint Thomas More Parish.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 14, 2019