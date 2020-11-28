Mary G. Haines
Cincinnati - Mary Grace Haines, age 87, wife of 61 years to the late Ronald G. Haines, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was born August 9, 1933 to the late Adam J., Jr. and Leora Elizabeth (nee Schier) Metz. Mary was lovingly devoted to her entire family. She will be deeply missed by her children, Steven (Susan) Haines, Daniel (Debora) Haines, Elizabeth (Paul) Manning, and Timothy Haines (Kim Kruse); grandchildren, Sarah (Joe), Heather (Tom), Jason, Christina (Chris), Shawn (Amber), Celeste (Matt), Parey (Aaron), and Sophie; great grandchildren, Abby, Emma, Valerie, Allison, Savannah, Autumn, Patience, Clair, Maria, and baby Olivia on the way; sisters-in-law, Jan Grimes and Nancy Dornseifer; brother-in-law, Don Cahall; and cousin, Mary Kay Klein. In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by her sisters, Jane Rich Uhlmansiek, Joni Cahall, and Margaret Metz. Mary retired from Xavier University after 20 years as secretary to the Academic Vice President and earned her college degree at the age of 57. Upon retirement, Mary and Ron spent 15 years living part-time in Ft. Myers, FL before returning to their home in Cincinnati. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020 at Saint Michael The Archangel Catholic Church, 11144 Spinner Ave, Sharonville, OH 45241. Visitation will be 9:30-11:30 a.m., just prior to Mass, at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd in Evendale. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary's honor are suggested to Hospice of Cincinnati
. Online condolences may be shared at www.mrfh.com
.