Mary Gertrude Lampe
Cincinnati - Lampe, Mary Gertrude (nee Meyer), beloved wife of the late Robert Lampe. Devoted sister of Betty (late Ted) Sludder, late Thelma Meyer, late George Meyer, late Harry (late Edith) Meyer and late Joe (Doris) Meyer. Loving aunt to numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces and great great nephews. Gert passed away peacefully on Monday, October 19, 2020, age 98. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd., on Saturday (Oct. 24) from 9:00 a.m.- 10:00 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Clare Church, 1443 Cedar Ave., at 10:30 a.m. Face masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice
. Special condolences may be expressed at www.frederickfh.com