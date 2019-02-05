Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Northminster Presbyterian Church
703 Compton Rd.
View Map
Springdale - Beloved wife for 65 years to John "Hoot" Gibson. Loving mother of Brian H. (Tammy) Gibson and Susan P. (Patrick Mealey) Gibson. Grandmother of Duncan K. Gibson. Sister of the late Theodore Heath. Passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019, Age 87. A graduate of Kansas State University, active in her church as Deacon, Elder and Trustee, President of Greenhills Women's Club, Wyoming Women's Club, and Chapter Y of PEO. A memorial service will take place at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 703 Compton Rd. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 2 PM. Memorials may be made to the church. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 5, 2019
