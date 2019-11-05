|
|
Mary Heink
Cincinnati - Mary Riehle Heink
Mary died peacefully at St. Margaret Hall early on November 4th, 2019, where she had been living since suffering a stroke just over two years ago. Born in Milford, Ohio on November 21st, 1930, Mary was the daughter of Raymond R. Riehle and Eleanor Nordmann Riehle. She married Joseph J. Heink in 1955 and their children are: Philip (Jill) Heink, Lisa (Mark) Santoro, Chris (Nancy) Heink, David Heink, and Stephen (Nancy) Heink. Mary is also survived by her ten grandchildren, Joseph (Annamarie) Heink, Jeanna (Rocco) Panella, Eleanora (James) Denning, Anna (Willie) Overmann, Vanessa Santoro, Nicholas Santoro, Henry Heink, Sarah Heink, Mary Heink, and Clare Heink, her two great-grandchildren, Lydia and Beatrice Panella, her sisters, Betty Miller and Monica Dowell of Milford, OH, and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Now, Mary joins her husband, Joseph, her infant daughter, Ann, her parents, her brother, Ray Riehle and her sister, Frances Reck in heaven. Visitation will be held at Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home in Mt. Lookout Square on Thursday evening, November 7th, from 6:00 until 8:00. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Barry Windholtz at St. Rose Catholic Church on the following morning at 9:00. Burial will follow at St. Andrew's Cemetery in Milford, Ohio. Memorial donations are suggested to either St. Rose Parish in Cincinnati or to St. Margaret Hall nursing home in Cincinnati. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019