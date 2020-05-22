Mary Held
Mary Held

Mint Hill - Mary Janice Held, 82, of Mint Hill, NC, passed away at home May 21, 2020, surrounded by her family. She is native of Cincinnati, OH.

She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, William J. Held; her children, William J. Held, Jr., Christopher T. Held and wife, Susan, and Susan Sheydayi and husband, Peter; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Alice Ernest; brother, Michael Ernest; and sister, Joanne Williams.

Services are private.

Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
(704) 545-4864
