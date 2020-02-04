|
Mary Helen Kelly
Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late James E. Kelly. Loving mother of Steven, Kelly (Mindy) Gail (Chuck) Seibert, and Terry Stang. Dear grandmother to Josh and Jordan Kelly, Jason and Adam Seibert, and Brian Stang. Cherished great grandmother of Emerson, Everett, Colton, Hailey, Trevor, Olivia and Ava. Passed away February 3, 2020, age 86. Visitation will be Friday February 7, 2020 from 12PM until time of funeral service, 2PM at The Thomas-Justin Memorial, 7500 Montgomery (45236). Family asks all memorials be directed to the or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Association. Condolences may be shared on our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020