Mary Hirtzel
1929 - 2020
Mary Hirtzel

Mary Hirtzel (Brockamp), May 7, 1929 - June 3, 2020, beloved mother of Karen Kiefel, adored grandmother of Matthew and Nicholas Kiefel and Rebecca (Josh) Clarke, great grandmother of Xander Kiefel and Michelle Clarke. Mary was preceded in death by husband Raymond Hirtzel, parents Ferd and Edna (Kramer) Brockamp, siblings Elmer and Norman Brockamp, Margaret (Richard) Bradfield. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Cross Immaculata, 30 David Crowley PL, Cincinnati, OH 45202 on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00am. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Cincinnati, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the church or to the Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn St. #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Immaculata
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
