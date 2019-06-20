|
Mary "Beth" Holmes
Middletown - Mother, grandmother, wife, x-ray technician, business woman and a fine cook and baker passed away on June 16, 2019. Born in Wilmington, DE, on August 29, 1953, Beth was preceded in death by her parents, Wheeler and Barbara Holmes. She is survived by her three children, Shannon(Bryan)Stromenger, Cincinnati, OH, Kathleen(Jason)Murtlow, Monroe, OH, and Michael(fiancée Jessica)Pressler, Middletown, OH, from her first marriage to John E(Vicki)Pressler, grandchildren Alexander and Abigail Murtlow, her brothers William (Debbie) Holmes, Wilmington, DE, and David(Christine)Holmes, Los Angeles, CA, and sisters Susan Holmes, Wilmington, DE, and Patricia(Rich)Gumpert, Bonita Springs, FL, and numerous nieces and nephews. Gathering will be held at Hodapp, 6410 Cin-Day Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044, on Sunday, 6/23, from 2pm until time of blessing at 3pm. Full obit HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 20, 2019