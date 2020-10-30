Mary Jane Adams
Bridgetown - Mary Jane Adams, 93 years of age, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Mary was born February of 1927 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years Robert Lawrence Adams. She is survived by her loving children, Patti Pospisil, Robert Adams, and Barbara Vollmer (Gregory). She was the proud grandmother of Beth, Heather, Cassie, Adam, and Amanda and great grandmother of 8. Mary died from natural causes, her smile and zest for life will never be forgotten. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Ann Catholic Church, 2900 Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45239. Interment to follow at Saint Joseph New Cemetery. Online condolences to: www.stithfuneralhomes.com