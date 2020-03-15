Services
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Hack

Add a Memory
Mary Jane Hack Obituary
Mary Jane Hack

Cincinnati - Mary Jane Hack, 85, of Cincinnati, OH passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was a retired administrator with The Kroger Company. Mary Jane was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and active in many Church Ministries. She was a Nun for many years with the Glenmary Home Missioners. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents: Herbert and Catherine Hack; sisters: Rita (the late: Alex) Steel and Claire (the late: Cyril) Rolf and brother: Rev. Thomas J. Hack. She is survived by her brothers: Paul (Pat) Hack and Joe (the late: Dorothy) Hack and 18 nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 10:00 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 740 Circle Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45232. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Bernard Catholic Church.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -