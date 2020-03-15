|
|
Mary Jane Hack
Cincinnati - Mary Jane Hack, 85, of Cincinnati, OH passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was a retired administrator with The Kroger Company. Mary Jane was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and active in many Church Ministries. She was a Nun for many years with the Glenmary Home Missioners. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents: Herbert and Catherine Hack; sisters: Rita (the late: Alex) Steel and Claire (the late: Cyril) Rolf and brother: Rev. Thomas J. Hack. She is survived by her brothers: Paul (Pat) Hack and Joe (the late: Dorothy) Hack and 18 nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 10:00 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 740 Circle Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45232. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Bernard Catholic Church.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020