Mary Jane Johnson



Delhi - (née Behne), 94, Passed away peacefully in her sleep on June15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leroy Johnson. Dear sister of James (Marion) Behne and the late Betty (Ray) Lueck. Loving mother of Linda (Tom) Delaney, Mike (Kathy) Johnson, Diane (Ted) Sutton, Nancy (Joe) Wagner. GeeGee to her 11 Grandchildren & 16 Great Grandchildren. She will be missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews & dear friends. Mary Jane retired from IRS Taxpayer Services after 25 years and was an active member of St. William Parish and an avid Reds fan. Thank you to the staff at Bailey Place for their outstanding care. Visitation will be Monday, June 24 from 5-8 PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home, 4619 Delhi Pike. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, June 25 at 10 AM at St. William Church, 4108 W. 8th St. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to consider memorial contributions to 22Q/VCFS Center at Cincinnati Children's Hospital donate on line at www.cincinnatichildrens.org/donate or the Father Kennedy Education Scholarship Fund at St. William Church. Visit www.vittstermeranderson.com for the complete obituary. Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 19, 2019