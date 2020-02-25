Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Susanna Church
616 Reading Rd
Mason , OH
View Map
Mary Jane K. Thompson Obituary
Mary Jane K. Thompson

Lebanon - (nee Fath), 88, passed away February 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leslie M. Thompson Jr.; devoted mother of Debbie (Jim) Wallace, Linda (John) Gill, and Eleanor (Bob) Dane; loving grandmother of 6; great-grandmother; sister; and friend. Visitation will be Thursday, February 27, 2020, 6 PM to 8 PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd, Mason, OH 45040. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 28, 2020, 10:00 AM at St. Susanna Church, 616 Reading Rd, Mason OH 45040. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Queen City Hospice. Visit www.MuellerfuneralS.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
