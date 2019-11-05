Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Dominic Church
Cincinnati - (nee Korb) beloved wife of 65 years to John Mattei Jr., loving mother of Thomas (Joan) Mattei, David (Peggy) Mattei, Barbara (Joseph) Mattei-Smith, Stephen Mattei, John (Eva) Mattei, and James (Andrea) Mattei, grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, sister of James (Shirley) Korb and the late Edward (Helen) Korb, Patricia Korb, Margaret (John) Duncan and Robert (Ann) Korb, many nieces and nephews. Passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at age 87. Visitation Friday 10:30 AM until 12:30 PM at Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1 PM at St. Dominic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Dominic Education Fund or . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
