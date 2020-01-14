Services
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Michael
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Michael

Add a Memory
Mary Jane Michael Obituary
Mary Jane Michael

Loveland - Mary Jane (nee Martin) Michael. Beloved wife of the late Vernon J. "Sonny" Michael, Jr. Loving mother of Vernon J. (Melody) Michael, Donald Lane (Deborah Sue) Michael and Randy Allen Michael. Cherished grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother of numerous grandchildren. Dear sister of many. Active member of the Loveland VFW Auxillary. Passed away January 12, 2020 at the age of 92. Family and friends will be received Thursday, January 16 from 10 AM - 12 PM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland, where funeral services will follow at 12 PM. Interment Greenlawn Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Ruth Lyons Christmas Fund. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -