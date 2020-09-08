Mary Jane Pennycuff



Forest Park - Mary Jane Pennycuff, 78, of Forest Park, OH died September 2, 2020. Mary was born in the Buckeye Community of Garrard County, KY to the late William Robert Tudor and Clara Calico Tudor. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years John Pennycuff; her loving children Kevin (Gina) Pennycuff, Maineville, OH and Laura (Sander Glick) Pennycuff, Vienna, VA; her four grandchildren Maren, Ethan, & Aidan Pennycuff and Nina Glick. She was predeceased by her sister Forrest Ann Hinojosa.



Mary earned a bachelor's degree in Music Education from Berea College (KY). She did graduate work in musicology at the University of Redlands (CA), studied voice with professional tenor David Johnston in Oxford, England and did graduate work in vocal pedagogy at Southeast Missouri State University. She taught music at schools in Kentucky, Texas, California, Mississippi, as well as in England at the USAF Dependent's School RAF Upper Heyford, Our Lady's Convent in Abingdon, and finally at the University of Southeast Missouri State, Model School.



Mary later managed the piano and keyboard department at Mannerino's Sheet Music, where she worked until retirement in 2003. She was a soprano soloist, directed church choral and handbell choirs at Epworth United Methodist Church (UMC), Heritage UMC, Forest Chapel UMC, Glendale Presbyterian, Mt. Auburn Presbyterian, and Sycamore Presbyterian. Mary authored a series of talks entitled "Hymns to Live By", "Hymns for the Journey", and "The Hymns of Isaac Watts and Charles Wesley" that she presented at area churches.



She studied voice well into her 70's and was still performing soprano and coloratura repertoire. She studied locally with Martha Moore Crabtree, Karl Resnick, Blythe Walker, and Mary Southworth Shaffer. Mary was a member and leader in the former Woman's Clef Music Club and Clifton Music Club, serving as President of the newly merged Clifton Clef Music Club at her passing. She was also a life member of Delta Omicron Music Fraternity and was still active in Matinee Musicale. Previous musical experiences included performing with the Riverside (CA) Choral, the Harmonia Society and the Bach Passion Choir in Oxford, England, the Cincinnati May Festival, the Cincinnati Choral Society, and the Cincinnati Camerata. She formed a women's trio called "Second Wind" and arranged their repertoire.



Having grown up in rural Eastern Kentucky, Mary was proud to share her heritage through presentations of programs on Appalachian music, including the song "Appalachian Love Songs, Tales and Truth" for clarinet and piano based on Appalachian text. The Chorister's Guild published her children's choral music, and the Cincinnati Camerata commissioned her to compose a choral suite entitled "The Seeds of Love." She also composed "The Day is Past and Gone" for the October Festival Choir, which was premiered under the direction of Philip Brunelle in 2002.



As an Air Force spouse for six years, Mary lived in many places in the U.S. and in England before settling in the Cincinnati area. She used her experiences of living and traveling widely abroad to engage with local school students as a steadfast tutor and mentor. Mary was also a supportive and loyal friend whose many kindnesses will not soon be forgotten.



Memorials may made be made to the Winton Woods Educational Foundation, 825 Waycross Road, Suite A, Cincinnati, Ohio 45240. A private service has been held. A copy of the livestreaming of the service can be viewed at the Spring Grove Funeral Home website.









