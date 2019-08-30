Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Reading Cemetery
Reading, OH
West Chester - Mary Jane Vance. Beloved wife of the late Lenville "Larry" Vance; Devoted mother of Connie (Hank) Schweer and Charles (Jennifer) Mullins. Dear grandmother to 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Passed away on Thursday August 22, 2019 at the age of 78 years old. She was a resident of West Chester, OH and Baxter, TN. Graveside service will be held at Reading Cemetery in Reading Ohio on Saturday, August 31st at 10:00 am. Donations can be made to Kindred Hospice of Cookeville, TN.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 30, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.