Mary Jane Vance
West Chester - Mary Jane Vance. Beloved wife of the late Lenville "Larry" Vance; Devoted mother of Connie (Hank) Schweer and Charles (Jennifer) Mullins. Dear grandmother to 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Passed away on Thursday August 22, 2019 at the age of 78 years old. She was a resident of West Chester, OH and Baxter, TN. Graveside service will be held at Reading Cemetery in Reading Ohio on Saturday, August 31st at 10:00 am. Donations can be made to Kindred Hospice of Cookeville, TN.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 30, 2019