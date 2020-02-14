Services
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 922-1010
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church
7130 Harrison Avenue
Taylor Creek., OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hoffrogge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jean Hoffrogge


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Mary Jean Hoffrogge Obituary
Mary Jean Hoffrogge

Mary Jean Hoffrogge (nee Koenig). Wife of the late Edward W. Hoffrogge. Mother of Donna J. (Ed) Thrasher, Debbie A. (Steve) Dingler, Ed D. (Barb) Hoffrogge, Diane H. (Lou) Henzi, Eric K. (Sharon) Hoffrogge and Don W. (Diane) Hoffrogge. Visitation Sunday Feb. 16th from 3-6 PM at the Dalbert Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home 2880 Boudinot Ave., 45238 with Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10:30 AM at St. Bernard's Catholic Church Taylor Creek. www.dwifuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -