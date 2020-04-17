|
Mary Jo Grotjan
Cincinnati - Mary Jo Grotjan beloved mother of Jessica (Matthew) Hodskins. Cherished grandmother of Audrey and Graham Hodskins. Loving sister of Carol Grotjan, Janet (Bill) Schock, Tom (Anna) Grotjan, and Steve (Teresa) Grotjan. Dear aunt of Tommie, Emily, and Alex. Passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Age 67. Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ruth Grotjan, and her brother, Bobby Grotjan. Her family would like to thank all the caregivers at Village of Madeira who became like family. Services will be held privately for Mary Jo's family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to or the Cincinnati SPCA. Mihovk-Rosenacker serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020