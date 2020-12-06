Mary Jo Meyer
(nee Soete) beloved wife of the late James Meyer, loving mother of Donna (Tom) Harmeyer, Mike (Colleen) Meyer, Jim (Mary) Meyer, Dan (Cheryl) Meyer, Patti (John) Getha, Jeannette Mascari (Tom Huber), Bill (Mary Ann) Meyer, Richard (Gina) Meyer, Joyce Lake, Sandra Meyer, Kim (Kevin) Smith and Jennifer (Dan) Dugan, devoted grandmother of Joe (Christina) & Chris Wegford, Jessica Meyer, Rebecca (Phil) Crivellone, Seth Lucyznski, Susan Green, LeAnn (Anthony) Sabatini, Jimmy Meyer, Tricia (Nick) Minutillo, Andrew Meyer, Ben (Megan), Casey, Simon & Ian Getha, Renee (Geoff) Bauer, Michelle (Jimmy) Miller, Danny Mascari, Bill (Adrianne), Emily, Megan & Lizzie Meyer, Cori & Aaron Meyer, Katie, Michael & Nicholas Lake, Charlie Meyer, Lauren Dugan, Hannah (Jordan) Prather, Samantha (Jimmy) Woodrum, Josh & Jill Smith, Tyler (Kelly), Matthew, Zachary and Alex Dugan, also 20 Great-Grandchildren, sister of Patricia Soete, RSM and the late Shirley Spitznagel and Joe (Carol-living) Soete, many nieces and nephews. Mary Jo was a mother of 12 but became a matriarch to many. She passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at age 83. Visitation Wednesday 8 AM until 9:30 AM at Vitt, Stermer & Anderson 4619 Delhi Rd. (masks are required). Funeral Mass for family and close friends to follow at 10 AM at St. Dominic Church 4551 Delhi Rd. For those not attending Mass, a live stream is available at stdominicdelhi.org
(then click view Mass online, then click live steam) In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Edwin C. Danner Post 185 American Legion Auxiliary, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Lupus Foundation. www.vittstermeranderson.com