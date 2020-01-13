Services
CINCINNATI - Westendorf, Mary Jo (nee Goettke), devoted wife of 59 years to Robert "Bob" Westendorf, loving mother of Vickie (Scott) Medberry, Steve (Melissa), Michael (Kris) and the late Don (Mary, living) Westendorf. Cherished grandmother of Andrew, Bob, Matthew Medberry, Adam, Nicholas, Jenny, Sara, Nadia, Mike and Mitchell Westendorf. Dear sister of Tom, Ken Goettke and Margie Jacobs. Died January 11, 2020 at the age of 78. Visitation Friday, January 17, 2020, at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238, from 10 to 11:30 AM, followed by the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial Noon at St. Lawrence Church, 3680 Warsaw Ave, 45205. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Elder High School or Seton High School. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
