Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ann Church
2900 W. Galbraith Rd
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wilkens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jo Wilkens


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Jo Wilkens Obituary
Mary Jo Wilkens

Colerain Twp. - Mary Jo Wilkens (nee Formes), beloved wife of the late Thomas Wilkens. Devoted mother of Michael (Marihelen) Wilkens, Susan (Michael Connolly) Wilkens and the late Stephen (Wendy) Wilkens. Loving grandmother of Pete, Joe, Margaret, Grace, Kelsey, Alexandra, Melanie, Bridget and Laura. Great grandmother of Megan. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Mary Jo passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the age of 92. Visitation at St. Ann Church, 2900 W. Galbraith Rd. on Wednesday (March 13) from 10:30am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Ann Church. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frederick Funeral Home
Download Now