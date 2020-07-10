Mary Joan Blum
- - Mary Joan Stiene Blum died peacefully on July 9, 2020. She was born in Covington, Kentucky on November 12, 1918. She graduated from La Salette Academy in 1937 and from the College of Mount Saint Joseph in 1941, with a major in mathematics. She married Richard J. Blum, Jr. in 1945; they were married 64 years until his death. She served as chairperson of the College of Mount Saint Joseph Scholarship Advisory Board from 1977 - 1980, and as a member of the Board of Trustees from 1980 - 1986. The College awarded her the Loretta Richard Distinguished Alumni Award in 2001 and the Ann Rasche Award for Lifetime Dedication in 2002. She was a volunteer and advisory board member of Pregnancy Center East from 1975 - 1995.
Mary Joan was a woman of strong faith, whose legacy to her family was love of God, devotion to Mary the Mother of Jesus, service to others and a life of prayer.
Mary Joan was preceded in death by her husband and her son David (Nancy). She is survived by five children: Rick (Debbie,) Janet Chap (Rick,) Larry (Sue,) Marilyn Donovan (John,) Mary Beth Hines (Bill) and by 20 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren. Her family will hold a private service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mary Joan Blum Scholarship Fund at Mount Saint Joseph University, 5701 Delhi Pike, Cincinnati OH 45223. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com
.