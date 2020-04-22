|
Mary Josephine Manning
Cincinnati - Mary J Manning, 91 of Cincinnati passed away Monday, April 20. She was born in Cincinnati on November 11 to the late John and Lake (nee Jarvis) Kilgore.
Beloved wife of the late Robert L Barwick Sr. and the late Daniel Manning. Loving mother of Robert L. Barwick Jr. Dear sister of the late Charles (Mary) Sawyer, Daniel (Thelma) Sawyer, Frank (Tillie) Sawyer, Virginia (Lonnie) Asbury and Betty Moore. Cherished aunt of Jack Sawyer, Sheila Elan, Steve Dolce, JoAnn Sawyer, William Sawyer, Thomas Sawyer, John Asbury, Michael Asbury, Danny Asbury, Autumn Niederhausen and the late James Thompson. She is also survived by many great and great-great nieces, nephews and friends.
Due to Covid-19, private family services will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020