Mary Judith Kuebler
Deer Park - 77, died Monday June 1, 2020. Daughter of the late Victor and Mary McGinnis Kuebler. A host of family and friends are left to mourn her passing.Friends may begin to gather Thursday June 11th at 10:30 am., with funeral mass at 11:00 am., both at St. John Catholic Church in Deer Park, OH. Condolences at www.staleyfuneralhome.com
Deer Park - 77, died Monday June 1, 2020. Daughter of the late Victor and Mary McGinnis Kuebler. A host of family and friends are left to mourn her passing.Friends may begin to gather Thursday June 11th at 10:30 am., with funeral mass at 11:00 am., both at St. John Catholic Church in Deer Park, OH. Condolences at www.staleyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.