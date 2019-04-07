Services
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 891-8373
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John Fischer
Newtown, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Fischer
Newtown, OH
Cincinnati - Mary Judith Pater (nee Kipp), beloved wife of the late Raymond C. Pater Jr and the mother of eleven children, Patti (Eric) Buchroeder, Ann (Reid) Rooney, Raymond C Pater III (Scott Knox), Mary Pater (Bill Nally) , Kathleen Pater, Michelle (Tom) Frank, John (Nancy) Pater, Steve Pater (Tina Davlin-Pater) , Christina Pater, Michael Pater (Michelle Pembaur), and Kevin Pater, as well as grandmother to 14 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. She is the daughter of late William Benjamin and Marie Kipp; sister of the late Charlotte and Jim Shanahan, William (Peg) Kipp, and David (Kay) Kipp. Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held at St. John Fischer in Newtown on Monday, April 8. Visitation is at 9am, followed by Mass at 10am. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019
