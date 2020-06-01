Mary K. Coyne
Cincinnati - Mary K. Coyne (nee Kirkland), beloved wife of the late Albert L. Coyne. Loving mother of Colleen Coyne and Maureen (Denny) Walsh. Cherished grandmother of Jason, Lindsay, and Madison Walsh. Dear great-grandmother of Posie Walsh. Devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Kirkland and loved sister of 7 brothers and sisters. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Passed away, Sunday, May 31st, 2020. Age 85. Visitation Tue. June 2nd (TONIGHT) from 5PM-7PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Rd., 45247. Mass of Christian Burial Wed. June 3rd at 10:30AM at St. Martin of Tours Church, 3720 St. Martin Place, 45211. Social distancing and facemasks strongly recommended. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to St. Martin of Tours Church. www.mrfh.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
