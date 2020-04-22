|
Mary L. Bock
Cincinnati - Mary L. Bock (nee Christman), beloved wife of the late Donald J. Bock of 59 years. Loving mother of Lynn Pemberton, Donald S. (Terri Marx) Bock, Lisa (Mike) Durbin, and Lori Seelig. Cherished grandmother of Mitchell, Connor (Sarah), Tim, Matt, Steven, Kara, and Jeremy. Dear sister of the late Gus, Robert, Tom, and Paul Christman, Helen Weber, and Susan Thurig. Passed away Sunday, April 19th, 2020. Age 84. Services were held privately for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the or St. Ann Church of Groesbeck. Condolences may be expressed at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home at www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020