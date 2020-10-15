Mary L. Bruning
Loveland - Mary L. Bruning of Loveland. Beloved wife of the late Max J. Bruning. Loving mother of Max (Rosalie) Bruning, Mike (Holly Hart) Bruning, and the late Ed Bruning. Dear mother-in-law of Beth Bruning. Cherished grandmother of Ilona, Claire, Erin, and Michelle. Devoted sister of Joe (Bev) Meyer. Passed away October 15, 2020 at the age of 88. Family and friends will be received from 2-4 PM on Sunday, October 18 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave, Loveland, OH 45140. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Monday, October 19 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8815 E Kemper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com