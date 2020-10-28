1/
Mary L. Seitz
Mary L. Seitz

Mary L. Seitz (nee Brookbank), beloved wife of the late Edward J. Seitz, loving mother of Ken (Sandy) Seitz, Kathy (Rick) Rickling and Patrick (Georgette) Seitz. She is also survived 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and her siblings Jerome Brookbank and the late Edward Brookbank.

Mary passed away Tuesday, March 10,2020 at the age of 92. A memorial mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church, 9080 Cincinnati Dayton Rd, West Chester Township, OH 45069 at 10:30 AM




MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
