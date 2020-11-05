Mary Lee Bogenschutz
Delhi Twp - Mary Lee Bogenschutz passed away on Nov. 3, 2020 at age 91.
Daughter of the late Lawrence and Clara (Naber) Bogenschutz, sister of the late Larry Bogenschutz, survived by her sister Sue Hurley, sister-in-law Jane (Gunn) Bogenschutz, nieces and nephews Jerry (Lisa), Bob (Sue), Larry (Kathy) Hurley, Bob (Debbie), Marty (Cheryl), David (Angie), Tom (Carolyn) Bogenschutz, Beth (Don) Hornberger, Peggy (Bill) Ascue, and 19 great nieces and nephews.
Graduate of Mother of Mercy 1947, Our Lady of Cincinnati College 1951, Master's Degree from Xavier University.
Member of Bayley Board of Directors, Archdiocesan Pension Board and State Evaluation Committee.
A groundbreaking educator, Miss Mary Lee spent 44 wonderful years at St. Ignatius School in Monfort Heights as teacher then principal, where she made lifelong friends and taught countless students who turned into family. Affectionately known as Sis/Sissy in her family, she was an avid Reds fan and treasured watching her great nieces and nephews' activities. Her kind heart and unwavering, supportive spirit will continue to live on in the many lives she touched.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Ignatius Church at 5222 N Bend Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45247 on Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. and live-streamed at sainti.org
. Donations can be made to Bayley Place Endowment Fund or charity of your choice
