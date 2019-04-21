Mary Lee Duerr



Springfield Twp. - DUERR



Mary Lee (nee Bludau); Beloved wife for over 64 years to the late Robert L. Duerr; Devoted mother of Laurie (the late David) Groseclose, Phillip (Melody) Duerr, Barbara Varney and David (Sharon) Duerr; Dear grandmother of Corey, Melissa, Diane, Kyle, Jessica, Justin, Whitney and Tanner; Great grandmother of Miranda, Katie Beth, Madison and Ethan; Sister of Rita Robertson and Yvonne Kramer; Mary Lee was a fashion designer for Fashion Frock, a business manager for Wes Neal Orchestra. As a volunteer, she created the library at New Burlington Elementary School and also was an active participant of the Mt. Healthy Band Boosters; Passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the age of 91; Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5-8 PM; Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of the Assumption 7711 Joseph St., Mt. Healthy on Wednesday at 11 AM; Donations may be sent to Creative Expressions Scholarship Fund, checks may be written to Creative Expressions; Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019