Services
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Visitation Church
3172 South Road
View Map
Mary Lee Graf Obituary
Mary Lee Graf

Cincinnati - Mary Lee Graf (Nee Neiheisel), Beloved wife of Raymond J. Graf for 59 years. Loving mother of Stephen (Cathy) Graf, Michael (Karen) Graf and Jennifer Graf. Devoted grandmother of Chad (Julie) Cochran, Corrin (Scott) Reffner, Alex Graf, Joseph Graf and great grandmother of Layna, Livia and Jeremy. Dear sister of the late Oscar (Cecil) Neiheisel. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 83 years of age. Memorial Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, 3172 South Road, on SATURDAY, November 23, 2019, at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be made to The Christ Hospital Foundation, 2123 Auburn Avenue, Suite 528, Cincinnati, OH 45219. B.J. Meyer Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
