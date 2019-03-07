|
Mary Lee Groenke
- - Groenke, Mary Lee F., died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the age of 86. Mary Lee was born in Cincinnati and graduated from Mount Notre Dame High School and the University of Cincinnati. She was a tireless volunteer at Cardinal Pacelli School, where she co-ran the library for more than 40 years, as well as a docent at the Cincinnati Art Museum. She is survived by her five children, David (Laura), Jeffrey (Nancy Swanson), Laura (Doug) Dunderman, Amy (Jay) Ruoff, of Denver and Andrew (Sally), of San Diego; fourteen grandchildren, Bob, Thomas and Alice Groenke, Adam and Alex Groenke, and Samantha and Will Martin, Drew and Grace Dunderman, Dorothy and Caroline Ruoff, and Megan (Ruoff) Lowery, and Catherine and Parker Groenke; six great-grandchildren and seventeen nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Albert F. Groenke, her parents, Walter E. M. and Leona Fielman, and her brother, Walter E. M. Fielman, Jr. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Our Lord Christ the King Church, 3223 Linwood Ave., 45226. Visitation Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home, 3183 Linwood Avenue, Cincinnati 45208. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cardinal Pacelli School, 927 Ellison Avenue, Cincinnati 45226, or the Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati 45202. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019