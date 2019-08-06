|
|
Mary Lee Klus
Miami Township - Mary Lee Klus (Nee Schweitzer) Beloved wife of Michael C. Klus for 50 years. Loving mother of Jennifer Ekey, Rebecca Klus and Elizabeth (Ryan) Mezger. Devoted Mimi of Connor, Leah, Sean and Jake. Dear sister of Thomas (Carol), John (Theresa) Schweitzer. Also survived by her many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away suddenly on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 74 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on THURSDAY from 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM. Followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jude Church, 5924 Bridgetown Rd., at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be made to the Mercy Health Foundation, 1701 Mercy Health Pl., Cincinnati, OH 45237 or to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, 1125 Bank St., Cincinnati, OH 45214. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 6, 2019