Deer Park - Mary Lois Feiertag (nee Leonard), beloved wife of the late Herbert H. Feiertag, loving mother of Daniel (Jenny) Feiertag and Debra (Tom) Reilly, devoted grandmother of Katie (Ben) Dillon, Jenny (Dave) Lewis, Megan Reilly, Kelly (Zack) Francis and Kasey (Nick) Canala. Also survived by two great-grandchildren; Carly and Reilly. Departed Tuesday, December 5, 2019 at the age 90. Friends may call at St. Saviour Church, Deer Park, on Friday, December 13 from 10 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Queen City Hospice. Condolences may be expressed at:

GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
