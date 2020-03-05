|
|
Mary Lou Boerger
Florence - Mary Lou Boerger (nee Thompson), 83 years of age passed away Wednesday morning at Colonial Heights in Florence. She was the loving wife of the late Edward R. Boerger. Loving mother of Catherine Mary Loesing (Ralph), Jane Marie Boerger - Doyle (Tim), Matthew Boerger (Jamie) and the late Joseph Mark Boerger. Loving Grandma of Zack, Amanda, Emily, Ethan, Noah, Samantha, Faith, and Austin. Mary Lou was the owner of Thompson - Boerger Insurance. Visitation will be Monday March 9, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:00 am at Blessed Sacrament Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 am. Burial will be at Mother of God Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020