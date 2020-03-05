Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Mary Lou Boerger Obituary
Mary Lou Boerger

Florence - Mary Lou Boerger (nee Thompson), 83 years of age passed away Wednesday morning at Colonial Heights in Florence. She was the loving wife of the late Edward R. Boerger. Loving mother of Catherine Mary Loesing (Ralph), Jane Marie Boerger - Doyle (Tim), Matthew Boerger (Jamie) and the late Joseph Mark Boerger. Loving Grandma of Zack, Amanda, Emily, Ethan, Noah, Samantha, Faith, and Austin. Mary Lou was the owner of Thompson - Boerger Insurance. Visitation will be Monday March 9, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:00 am at Blessed Sacrament Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 am. Burial will be at Mother of God Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
