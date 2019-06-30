Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul United Church of Christ
6997 Hamilton Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul United Church of Christ
6997 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Arlington Memorial Gardens
Mary Lou Heiden (nee Seitz)

Finneytown - Mary Lou Heiden (nee Seitz). Beloved wife of the late Edward Louis Heiden for 50 years. Devoted mother of Janet Heiden and Carol (John) Voss. Cherished grandmother of Sarah (Adam) Mitchell and Emily Marcelle. Loving great-grandmother of Tyler Marcelle and Jack Mitchell. Mary Lou passed away on June 28, 2019 at the age of 97 years. Member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, where she also taught Sunday School classes. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 3rd from 10 AM until time of the Funeral Service at 11 AM at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 6997 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45231. Interment will immediately follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ, 6997 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45231 or to the -Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or to Bridgeway Pointe, The University of Cincinnati Foundation, P.O. Box 19970, Cincinnati, OH 45219. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) assisting the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 30, 2019
