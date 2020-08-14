Mary Lou Hisch
Cincinnati - Hisch, Mary Lou (nee Albers), devoted wife of the late Stephen Hisch, loving mother of Lisa (Jeff) Tromp, Tim (Susan) Hisch, Nancy (Patrick) Hart, Jenny (Mark) Giovanetti, cherished grandmother of Nicole (Jacob), Casey, Alex, Savannah, Adam, Jackie (Joel), Allie (Jimmy), Ben (Gracie), Olivia, Jake, Dominic, Noah, great grandmother of Annie Lou. Dear sister of the late Lou Albers, Mildred Kolkmeyer, Shirley Houser and Vera Meyer. Passed away August 13, 2020 at the age of 89. No visitation due to COVID-19 restrictions. The celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial Saturday August 22, 2020, (masks are required) 10 AM at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, 3172 South Road, Cincinnati, OH 45248. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Our Daily Bread, 1730 Race St, Cincinnati, OH 45202 or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton
, 7575 Paragon Road, Dayton, OH 45459. www.meyergeiser.com
.