Mary Lou Hopkins
Mary Lou Hopkins (nee Bonem), beloved wife of the late Robert A. Hopkins. Devoted mother of Michael Hopkins and Mary Jo Olmstead. Dear grandmother of Paul and Jeff Hopkins, Michael Olmstead, and Missy Murphy. Passed away Wednesday, November 4th, 2020. Memorial Service Thursday, November 19th at 1pm at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home (10211 Plainfield Rd., 45241). Facemasks required. If desired, memorials requested to National Multiple Sclerosis Society 4440 Lake Forest Drive, Suite 120 Cincinnati, OH 45242. www.mrfh.com