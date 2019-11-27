|
Mary Lou Metz (nee Motzer)
Deer Park - Mary Lou Metz (nee Motzer) wife of the late Rowland C. Metz, beloved mother of Jennifer Metz, Suzanne(Shawn) Harvey, and Julie Metz.Sister of Susan (Michael) Kihm and Tim Motzer. Died Nov. 24, 2019, age 73 years. Resident of Deer Park. Visitation 5-8pm Friday Nov 29th at Gilligan Funeral Home (8225 Montgomery Rd), Funeral Mass 10am Saturday Nov 30th at St. Vincent Ferrer (7754 Montgomery Rd) burial immediately following at Gate of Heaven Cemetery (11000 Montgomery Rd). Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019