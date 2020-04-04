|
|
Mary Lou Mount
MOUNT, Mary Lou (nee McCormick), loving mother of Linda M. (Gregory J.) Steffen and Kimberley S. Mount. Grandmother of Kourtnee McKee, Alyssa M. Frisby, Joseph (Joey) G. Steffen, Kennedee M. McKee, and Justin S. Saylor. Sister of Cheryl Nicolay, Sylvia McCormick, Patricia Jackson, Michael J. McCormick and Brian J. McCormick. Her beloved pets Beni H. and Bubbles Mount. Mary passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the age of 69. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a memorial service may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice Care or Memorial Giving .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020