Services
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-2911
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
3:30 PM
Arlington East Hil Cemetery
6350 W US-52
Arlington, IN
View Map
Mary Lou Shields Obituary
Mary Lou Shields

Mason - Mary Lou Shields,Loving wife of the late Claude Shields - born January 18, 1938 in Rushville, Indiana, passed away October 7, 2019. The family of Mary Lou will be receiving friends for a visitation at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason (400 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040) on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 Noon with a funeral service to follow beginning at 12 Noon. Graveside service and burial will take place following the funeral service at Arlington East Hil Cemetery (6350 W US-52, Arlington, IN 46104) beginning at 3:30 PM. Donations may be made in honor of Mary Lou to Cancer Free Kids or The American Legion Auxillary Joe Barr 194. Services are in care of Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home where condolences may be left at Shortenandryan.com
