Mary Lou Stein
Cincinnati - Stein, Mary Lou (nee Hack), devoted wife of William "Bill" Stein and the late Andrew Handermann. Loving mother of Greg (Georgiana) Handermann, Joy (Joseph) Bohnert, and Bill's children; Jean (the late Tom) Auel, Kimberly (Andrew) Murphy, Pamela Whallen, cherished grandmother of Carrissa, Mary Elise, and Bill's grandchildren; Thomas, Chris, Samantha, Kyle, Taylor, Sydney and Breanna. Dear sister of the late H. Robert, George, Jerome and Jeanne Hack. Passed away June 10, 2020 at the age of 88. Visitation Monday June15, 2020 from 9 am to 10 am At Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday 10:30 AM at St. Jude Church, 5924 Bridgetown Road, Cincinnati, OH 45248. (mass will be livestream at www.stjudebridgetown.org 513-574-1230) In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn St #1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.