|
|
Mary Louise Bowes (nee Schantz)
Wyoming, OH - Born 12/25/24 in Allentown, Pa. Wife of the late Richard M. Bowes. Devoted mother of Andrew G. Bowes (Paula), Benjamin A. Bowes (Deby), Nancy Ward (Bill) and the late Peter D. Bowes. Loving grandmother to Alexandra Bowes, Caroline Bowes, Peter Bowes, Elizabeth Ward Strang (Mike), William Ward, Jr., Hayley Ward and Annie Ward. Great Grandmother to Charlotte and Caroline Strang and Cole Patterson. Passed away on 5/2/2019 at the age of 94. Resident of Wyoming, Ohio. Private family services. Memorials may be made to SPCA or Ronald McDonald House
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 19, 2019