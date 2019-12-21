|
|
Mary Louise Henderson
Hooven - Mary Louise (Boggs) Henderson, age 88 peacefully went home to be with her loving Savior December 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard W. Henderson. Loving mother of Michael (Sharon), Diana (late Doyle) Nevels and Rick (Kathy) Henderson. Survived by her sister Millie (late Leroy) Broughton, her brother Alvin (Margaret) Boggs and her sister Carol (late Earl) Moody. Ten grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren. One unborn great-great grandchild. Numerous nieces and nephews, other family members and a multitude of friends. Preceded in death by her loving parents Charles and Mattie (Sandlin) Boggs, loving sisters Alverdia (late Charles) Eldridge; Olia (late Floyd) Brown; grandson Michael Owen Henderson and great-grandson Aaron Bryant. Faithful member of the Addyston Baptist Church for many years. The family will deeply miss our Mother, whom her mother lovingly called her Mighty Mouse. Visitation Fri., Dec. 27, 6-9 PM at the Addyston Baptist Church, 112 Church St., Addyston, where the service will be held Sat., Dec. 28 at 10 AM. Memorials to Addyston Baptist Church, c/o the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25, 2019