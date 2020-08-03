Mary Louise Ireton
Amelia - Mary Louise Ireton, was born August 18, 1925, in New Richmond, Ohio, the daughter of the late Earl Wayne McElfresh and the late Lucille Olive McAllister. She passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, in Hospice of Cincinnati
, just 17 days from her 95th birthday. She was the loving wife for 50 years of the late Robert Rolin Ireton, Sr. Mary is the loving mother of Robert Rolin Ireton II, and the loving mother-in-law of Linda Lee (Dwyer) Ireton. She was the loving grandmother of Robert (Amy) Rolin Ireton III, and Mark William Ireton. She is survived by her brother Everett McElfresh. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brothers; Clyde, Darl, Kenneth, and her sisters; Marcella, Lillian, Evelyn, and June. Mary is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Mary was very talented, she liked to paint flowers, animals, birds, and historical buildings. She liked to arrange flowers, especially for her church that she would decorate each week. She liked to write poetry, work in the garden, sing at church, play the piano and organ, cook, bakes, and decorate cakes. She was a member of the Laurel United Methodist Church for 64 years, United Methodist Women, Fortnightly Club, and Past President of Monroe Elementary School. A visitation is scheduled from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 200 Western Avenue, New Richmond, Ohio, followed by services 12:00 PM at the funeral home. The interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Laurel United Methodist Church, 1888 Laurel Lindale Road, New Richmond, Ohio, 45157.