Mary Louise Johnson Bates (Lou) Stiver
Mary (Lou) Louise Johnson Bates Stiver

D.O.B. 09-24-1927 gracefully passed July 03, 2020. She is preceded in death by son Thomas Bates and daughter Sue Danehe (Dan). She is survived by daughters Jane Reaves (Danny), Janice McIntyre, and Celeste Kennedy (John) and sons Larry Bates and Alva Stiver (Shana) and best friend Kris Horoszko. Mary Lou is Grandmother to 11, Great Grandmother to 12, and Great Great Grandmother to 1. "The door is unlocked, and it is beautiful!"

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
or

