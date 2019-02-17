|
|
Mary Lucille Walsh
Cincinnati - Mary Lucille Walsh, lifelong resident of Cincinnati, passed away at the age of 98 years on February 15, 2019. She was the beloved sister of the late Beatrice, Marcella and William J. Walsh, and the devoted aunt of Nancy Kenkel (Al) and Susan Bien (Tom). She was the great aunt of Joseph and Mark Kenkel, and Michael and Patricia (Bill) Ciarniello. Mary was most recently a resident of the Courtyard at the Seasons where she was known for her engaging personality and joy of life. Special thanks go out to her loving caregivers who enriched her life daily, especially Quintella Davis, who was with Mary for more than five years. Visitation will be held at All Saints Catholic Church on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 10:30 AM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or to the National . Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2019