Services
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 891-8373
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lucille Walsh

Obituary Condolences

Mary Lucille Walsh Obituary
Mary Lucille Walsh

Cincinnati - Mary Lucille Walsh, lifelong resident of Cincinnati, passed away at the age of 98 years on February 15, 2019. She was the beloved sister of the late Beatrice, Marcella and William J. Walsh, and the devoted aunt of Nancy Kenkel (Al) and Susan Bien (Tom). She was the great aunt of Joseph and Mark Kenkel, and Michael and Patricia (Bill) Ciarniello. Mary was most recently a resident of the Courtyard at the Seasons where she was known for her engaging personality and joy of life. Special thanks go out to her loving caregivers who enriched her life daily, especially Quintella Davis, who was with Mary for more than five years. Visitation will be held at All Saints Catholic Church on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 10:30 AM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or to the National . Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.